Stray dog menace: Three ABC centres opened in Madurai

MADURAI: The Animal Husbandry Department has initiated measures to address stray dog menace in Madurai district, including the opening of three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

Officials have also identified two locations for the construction of dedicated shelters to house stray dogs, aiming to strengthen stray population management and improve animal care infrastructure in the region. As part of the initiative, sterilisation facilities have been established in Thirupparankundram, Melur and Thirumangalam to carry out birth control surgeries for stray dogs in urban areas.

The animal husbandry team has successfully performed sterilisation surgeries on 10 dogs across the three centres as part of the pilot phase since the last three days. Officials said that the number of procedures will be scaled up significantly in the coming weeks. "We have planned to increase the surgeries to at least 30 per week once the facilities become fully operational," a senior official told TNIE.