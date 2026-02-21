Stray dog menace: Three ABC centres opened in Madurai

MADURAI: The Animal Husbandry Department has initiated measures to address stray dog menace in Madurai district, including the opening of three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.
Officials have also identified two locations for the construction of dedicated shelters to house stray dogs, aiming to strengthen stray population management and improve animal care infrastructure in the region. As part of the initiative, sterilisation facilities have been established in Thirupparankundram, Melur and Thirumangalam to carry out birth control surgeries for stray dogs in urban areas.
The animal husbandry team has successfully performed sterilisation surgeries on 10 dogs across the three centres as part of the pilot phase since the last three days. Officials said that the number of procedures will be scaled up significantly in the coming weeks. "We have planned to increase the surgeries to at least 30 per week once the facilities become fully operational," a senior official told TNIE.
Officials added that the three ABC centres have been equipped with basic surgical infrastructure, recovery kennels and trained veterinary staff to ensure safe procedures and monitoring of animals before their release back into their habitats. Alongside sterilisation, the dogs are also being vaccinated against rabies.
Authorities have also identified two additional sites in Viraganur and Karadikal where permanent shelters for stray dogs will be constructed. These shelters are expected to house injured, abandoned and post-operative animals requiring extended care, reducing their return to crowded urban zones.
An official stated that as per the primary reports, there are approximately 10,000 stray dogs in the rural parts of Madurai. A detailed census is being carried out to assess the exact number of stray dogs. Appreciating the initiative, trade expert S Rethinavelu, president of Agri and All Trade Chamber, urged the department concerned to fast-track the construction process.
He further requested the department to begin relocation of stray dogs. It may be noted that the city corporation operated two ABC centres within the city limits in the Vellakkal and Sellur areas.