Tamil Nadu BJP releases 'report card', says DMK implemented only 31% of its promises

CHENNAI: The BJP on Friday released a “report card” on the DMK government, which is nearing the completion of its tenure, and dubbed it an “all fail” government. The party claimed that the DMK has fulfilled only 160 of the 505 promises made in its 2021 poll manifesto.

As per the report card, the government’s performance was “average” in education, sports, Tamil language and culture, labour and industrial welfare, public welfare and the right to worship. It rated the government as having failed in sectors, including administration, infrastructure, social justice, health, environment, water management, women welfare, transport, fishermen welfare, animal welfare, agriculture and employment.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said that DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi, had provided conflicting figures on the number of manifesto promises fulfilled. Claiming that the BJP had independently examined the manifesto, he said marks were awarded based on actual implementation. He also alleged that schemes such as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai were implemented in its bid to elevate Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next CM.