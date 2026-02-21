Tamil Nadu sets up 654 hi-tech labs to serve nine lakh higher secondary students

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated 654 hi-tech laboratories set up at a cost of Rs 41.85 crore for more than nine lakh students studying in 634 government-aided higher secondary schools. The laboratories were inaugurated at a function held at Kumararaja Muthiah Higher Secondary School in Adyar.

According to an official release, the state government has already established high-tech laboratories in government middle, high and higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs 519.73 crore to improve teaching, learning and planning processes through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

To extend these facilities to government-aided institutions, 654 laboratories have been set up in the first phase across 634 government-aided higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu.

The laboratories are equipped with audio-visual and digital tools aimed at making classroom teaching more interactive and helping students better understand textbook content. They are also expected to enhance learning outcomes, problem-solving abilities and digital skills, the release stated.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the labs would support the implementation of schemes such as Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (THIRAN) and the Tamil Nadu School Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN-SPARK), which were introduced to improve academic performance.