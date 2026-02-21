Tamil Nadu withdraws bill to convert aided colleges into private universities

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday withdrew the controversial Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, that proposed to allow conversion of existing government-aided and private colleges into a new category of private institutions termed — Brownfield Universities. The bill was passed by the House in October.

The amendment sought to alter provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, by relaxing land requirements for establishing universities. While the 2019 Act mandates a minimum of 100 acres of contiguous land, the proposed amendment reduced this to 25 acres in municipal corporation areas, 35 acres in municipal council or town panchayat limits, and 50 acres in other regions for Brownfield Universities. It also introduced a new “Minority Private University” category, allowing linguistic and religious minorities to establish universities under Article 30.

The Bill faced strong opposition from political parties and teaching associations. Academics argued that converting aided colleges into private universities could dilute reservation safeguards, increase the cost of higher education and make hundreds of teachers jobless.

Following Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan’s assurance that the state will review it, the bill was withdrawn on Friday.