Tapioca farmers in Salem decry parallel trade in sago, blame poor enforcement of bylaws by co-operative

SALEM: Tapioca farmers in Salem have alleged that weak enforcement of bylaws by leading co-operative SAGOSERVE and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has enabled parallel trade in untested sago, undermining consumer confidence, crashing demand and pushing prices to distress levels that now threaten the very survival of the region's sago industry.

(Sago Serve is the Salem Starch and Sago Manufacturers' Service Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd.)

Salem remains one of Tamil Nadu's major tapioca-producing regions due to its favourable soil composition and climatic conditions that support high starch content.

According to data available on SAGOSERVE's website, Salem accounts for around 15% of Tamil Nadu's tapioca production, and 34,61,357 sago bags (each weighing 90 kg) were routed through the cooperative over the past three years.

Under SAGOSERVE bylaws, its members - who are sago manufacturers - are required to sell their produce only through the cooperative, where the product undergoes 11 quality parameters before being auctioned via an e-tender platform.

SAGOSERVE does not fix prices; traders bid online and manufacturers decide whether to accept the rates. The cooperative collects payments and disburses them after deducting charges such as godown rent and service fees. Tapioca prices, however, are determined by the mill owners who produce sago based on supply and demand.