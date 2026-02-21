Union Aviation Minister says Coimbatore airport expansion to be completed by 2028

COIMBATORE: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that the central government is working to establish two new small airports in Tamil Nadu at Neyveli and Vellore.

"These two are small airports with small runways. For Neyveli, most of the work is done, and the project has been submitted for licensing to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Once the DGCA grants approval, operations can begin. At Vellore, the boundary wall construction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026, after which the airport can proceed toward operational readiness," he said.

Addressing Coimbatore Airport's expansion, he said the Prime Minister has a special focus on the city as Coimbatore is one of India's fastest-growing urban centres. "Earlier delays were caused by challenges in land allocation by the state government, which has been addressed now. The new terminal will grow from the current 18,000 sq metres to 75,000 sq metres, with a projected annual passenger footfall of up to 1.5 crore in the next 20 years. The project carries a budget of Rs 2,100 crore and targets completion by the end of 2028."

The minister also stressed the need for better international links, especially to Dubai, Singapore, Southeast Asia, and Western countries. "This is a broader challenge shared by many airports and depends on bilateral air service agreements between nations. The government aims to develop more aviation hubs and support Indian carriers to achieve this," he said.