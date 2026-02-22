AIADMK MLA’s son, Dalit leader’s daughter among new TVK joinees

CHENNAI: Son of former assembly speaker and AIADMK MLA P Dhanapal, Logesh Tamilselvan, was among the three who joined TVK on Saturday in the presence of actor-turned politician Vijay. Chackravarthy, grandson of civil rights activist Immanuel Sekaran, and Catherine, daughter of Dalit leader Ezhumalai, also joined the party. Logesh was AIADMK’s candidate from Nilgiris constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, contesting against DMK’s A Raja, but failed to sceure a victory.

In a post on X, addressed to party cadre, Vijay named general secretary N Anand, former minister and head coordinator of the party’s executive committee KA Sengottaiyan, and general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna as principal observers for the Assembly election.

At the district level, former MLA JCD Prabhakar has been appointed for Tiruvallur; former MP Sathyabama will oversee Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts; former IRS officer KG Arun Raj has been assigned Salem and Namakkal, while CTR Nirmal Kumar will monitor Madurai, Theni and Dindigul. Other functionaries have been appointed for the remaining districts.