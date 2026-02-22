Case delayed to save CM Stalin: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Saturday launched an attack on DMK government following a recent order of the Madras High Court directing the registration of a case based on a complaint related to alleged corruption charges flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, alleging that the Stalin- led Government had delayed registering a case not only to save the Municipal Administration Minister, but the chief minister and his son also.

In a post on X, the party alleged that a dossier sent by ED to the DGP on December 3, 2025, contained references to the collection of commissions ranging from 7.5% to 10% in government tenders under the guise of “party fund”. Citing media reports, AIADMK claimed that the high court’s direction to register a case came on a petition filed by the party seeking action on alleged irregularities.

Drawing parallels with the ongoing legal proceedings against minister V Senthil Balaji, AIADMK insinuated that any detailed probe into the allegations against Nehru could have wider political ramifications.

The party also claimed that the irregularities in the municipal administration department alone were to the tune of Rs 1,020 crore and questioned whether similar practices prevailed in other departments.

Stating that only “two months remain,” AIADMK asserted that if voted to power, it would reopen all files and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.