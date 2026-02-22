Choppers to rescue 10 fishers stranded near Lakshadweep

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Coast Guards (ICG), in a coordinated operation will deploy helicopters to locate the 10 fishermen from Thoothukudi, who are feared stranded near Lakshadweep Island in the Arabian sea following a technical glitch on February 18. The helicopter search would begin on Sunday, an official said. Initially, search was conducted by the department operating from Kaldevi near Kavaratti island.

Meanwhile, the Manapad fishermen continued their strike for the second consecutive day condemning the fisheries department's inaction on rescuing stranded fishermen. Sources said among the 10 fishermen, six belong to Manapad, three from Tharuvaikulam, and one from Thoothukudi. The fishermen including C Thilak, R Siluvai, C Brightwin, D Rabiston, Labiston and G Siluvai Pichai belonging to Manapad fishing hamlet had ventured into the sea from Kochi fishing harbour nearly 20 days ago. Their fishing vessel had a technical glitch in the motor at 255 nautical mile from Kochi fishing harbour on February 18, and the fishermen on-board were stranded in mid sea.

Local fishermen from Manapad said they did not get any information about their whereabouts and their survival condition in the mid-sea. They alleged that district administration did not expedite the search despite the issue was taken to their knowledge on February 18. Officials said that the Kochi fisheries officials could not be pressed into action, as the victim vessel was not registered formally with the Kochi fishing harbour.

Manapad Oornala committee members told TNIE that the repaired vessel is prone to be drifted away. The fisheries department should make all necessary efforts to rescue them before the weather gets unfavourable, they added.