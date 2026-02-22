CM Stalin throws down gauntlet, asks people to quiz PM Modi during Madurai visit on Metro and AIIMS

MADURAI: Launching a high-voltage political broadside at the centre, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday called upon people to turn the tables on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Madurai with questions on its (BJP-led union government) poor treatment of the state.

Addressing a massive

‘En Vakkuchavadi–Vetri Vakkuchavadi’ (My Booth–Winning Booth) training programme for BLA-2, BLC and BDA functionaries at Kalaignar Thidal in Uthangudi attended by over 1.56 lakh booth-level workers, Stalin listed a series of demands that he wants the people to raise when Modi arrives in the temple city on March 1.

“When the PM comes to Madurai on March 1, the people here must ask him: Why are you not sanctioning the Metro Rail project for Madurai? Where is the Metro for Coimbatore? Why the AIIMS project did not take off? Why are you refusing to exempt our students from the ‘death exam’ NEET? Why are you withholding the Keeladi excavation report?” Stalin thundered.

“Why is the centre trying to punish Tamil Nadu, which excels in education, by withholding education funds through the three-language policy? He (PM) has all the time in the world to speak about Metro for others, but not for us,” Stalin added, referring to Modi’s recent remarks about Metro rail ridership.