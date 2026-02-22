CM Stalin unveils Rs 1,800-cr infrastructure, IT projects in Madurai district

MADURAI: In a major development push for the southern region, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for a series of infrastructure and IT projects in Madurai, amounting to thousands of crores.

The centrepiece of the visit was the commissioning of a Rs 1,536.31-crore combined drinking water scheme. Implemented by the TWAD Board, the project will supply potable water to 867 rural habitations across seven unions, benefiting over 10.93 lakh people, strengthening water security in drought-prone areas.

On the technology front, Stalin inaugurated the expanded Global Engineering Centre of Excellence of Pinnacle Infotech at the ELCOT IT Park. Developed at Rs 150 crore, the facility is expected to employ around 2,000 professionals. In a further boost to the IT corridor, ELCOT signed an MoU with HCLTech to allot 2.41 acres at the Ilanthaikulam SEZ for a Rs 150-crore project, projected to create 1,000 jobs. Officials stated the initiatives are part of a calibrated strategy to position Madurai as a key growth hub in southern Tamil Nadu.