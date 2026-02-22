Edappadi Palaniswami claims ‘hawala link’ in Nehru case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on DMK over corruption and alleged hawala linked irregularities involving minister KN Nehru. He stated that AIADMK would return to power in the upcoming elections, recover funds allegedly sent abroad through hawala channels and utilise the reclaimed money to implement welfare schemes for the public.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Ambattur as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ yatra, Palaniswami accused the ruling dispensation of five years of “loot” and claimed that no tangible benefit has reached the public.

Responding to CM MK Stalin’s claim that he was not afraid of raids, Palaniswami alleged that Stalin was “blabbering out of fear” at a Madurai DMK meeting after the court directed registration of an FIR. “One minister, Senthil Balaji, was in jail for 453 days in connection with corruption in Tasmac. Now, the minister (Nehru) is facing allegations related to hawala transactions. Based on evidence found during raids, ED wrote to the DGP seeking registration of a case against the minister, but no action was taken. Following a petition filed by AIADMK, the court has now directed that an FIR be registered,” he said.