Exclude caste names from temple festival invitations: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed not to print caste names on invitations for festivals conducted by Arulmigu Kandhasamy Thirukovil from the next festival onwards. Observing that Article 14 of the Constitution enshrines equality and that authorities must endeavour to “annihilate caste and not perpetuate the same,” the judge said temple festivals involving a government department cannot be conducted in a manner that propagates caste identity.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while disposing of a writ petition seeking directions to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to prohibit the use of caste names in invitations for the Masi Brahmotsavam 2026 and to regulate participation of Sri Padhamthangis (volunteers who carry the idol during temple processions).

Recording the government’s submission that the temple was not deliberately using caste names, but that some sponsors had furnished their names with caste suffixes, the court referred to earlier orders aimed at avoiding caste bias.