Five injured in BJP-Congress clash in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Tension gripped parts of Puducherry on Saturday after a clash broke out between functionaries of the BJP and the Congress, leaving five persons, including Superintendent of Police Vamsi Reddy, injured.

The violence is a fallout of an incident on Friday night when BJP workers burnt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in effigy in front of the Puducherry PCC office. The BJP cadre claimed they were protesting against Youth Congress for allegedly staging a half-naked demonstration during the International Artificial Intelligence Conference in Delhi.

In retaliation, over 100 Congress functionaries assembled near the BJP’s office on Saturday and marched towards the premises. The protest was led by state Congress president V Vaithilingam and former CM V Narayanasamy.

Protesters broke police barricades and burnt PM Narendra Modi in effigy. BJP cadre led by party secretary Vetriselvan confronted the Congress workers. Situation turned violent as both sides clashed. Police carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the functionaries.

Vamsi Reddy sustained injury to his hand while trying to rein in the situation. Four others from both parties were also injured. More than 100 police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.