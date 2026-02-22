Four arrested for kidnapping 23-year-old over financial dispute in Salem

SALEM: Salem district police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the kidnapping of a 23-year-old man allegedly over a Rs 10 lakh financial dispute.

Police said the complaint was lodged by Selvi, a native of Bargur who works in a bank in Hosur. The kidnapped youth, Deepesh, is her son.

According to police sources, a few months ago Selvi became acquainted with Kumar, a native of Mecheri in Mettur, through a common friend. The duo reportedly decided to start a textile business together and opened a shop in Krishnagiri district, which was registered in Selvi's name.

To procure materials for the shop, Selvi and Kumar allegedly purchased goods worth Rs 13 lakh from a couple - Gnanasekaran (44) and Meghala (39) - from Kancheepuram. However, police said only Rs 3 lakh was paid, and the remaining Rs 10 lakh was allegedly pending. When the couple repeatedly demanded payment, Selvi and Kumar allegedly failed to settle the dues, citing various reasons.

After learning that Selvi, along with her son Deepesh and daughter-in-law, was staying in Attur for official work, the Kancheepuram couple allegedly conspired to kidnap the youth to recover the money. Police said they, along with Jeeva Bharathi (19), who was known to Kumar, kidnapped Deepesh from Attur.

The accused then allegedly contacted Selvi and demanded Rs 10 lakh for her son's release.

Following the complaint lodged at Attur Town Police Station, a special police team was formed to trace the accused.

Based on mobile phone signals, police tracked them to Ranipet, where the team apprehended the suspects and rescued Deepesh safely.