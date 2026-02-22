Four-year-old boy killed in elephant attack in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: A four-year-old boy died in a wild elephant attack in Mavadappu settlement in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Saturday. The boy’s grandmother who sustained serious injury is currently undergoing treatment. The deceased was T Varun, son of Thiruman, a farmer, of the Mavadappu settlement.

Local sources say Thiruman and his family members encountered the elephant while returning home from their field on Saturday evening.

An elephant, apparently in search of water, chased and attacked them, killing Varun on the spot. Thiruman’s mother was seriously injured. Hearing the family’s screams, other villagers rushed there and chased away the elephant. Later, the injured woman was admitted to the GH at Kottur in Coimbatore. Officials from Udumalaipet forest range are inquiring about the incident.