Governor RN Ravi: Parents feel safe sending daughters to TN for studies

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the state enjoys a strong reputation across the North East as a safe and welcoming destination for higher education, particularly for girl students.

Speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, the governor lauded Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, inclusive social fabric and stature as an educational hub.

Ravi said Tamil Nadu has, over the years, emerged as a second home for people from across the country. “You name any community from any part of India, and you will find them living here in good numbers, not just in Chennai but across the state,” he said, attributing this to the hospitality and caring nature of its people.

Drawing from his experience of serving in the North East, the governor noted that parents there feel particularly reassured when their daughters secure admission in Tamil Nadu. “They believe they have nothing to worry about,” he said, adding that the same level of comfort is often not felt when students move to some other metropolitan cities.

Describing Tamil Nadu as a land where heritage and development go hand in hand, the governor said its progressive outlook, coupled with centuries-old living traditions, makes it unique.