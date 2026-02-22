NDA youth wings protest in Coimbatore over alleged failure to curb drugs, liquor sale

COIMBATORE: The youth wing of the NDA parties conducted a protest in Coimbatore on Saturday against the state government, alleging that it has failed to control the drug menace and liquor sale. They also condemned the Congress and its youth wing for protesting at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

After the protest, MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national President Vanathi Srinivasan met the press and accused the Tamil Nadu state government of encouraging people to become addicted to alcohol in the state. "The number of people addicted to the liquor consumption in Tamil Nadu in the last five years has increased abnormally. The government is opening liquor shops under various banners, and the availability of liquor and drugs, especially synthetic drugs, has increased. The situation is worse in Tamil Nadu, where liquor sale ruins the middle-aged groups, and the drug menace targets the student community. The impact will continue for a generation," she stated.

On the DMK-DMDK alliance, Vanathi said it was an alliance against Vijayakanth's wish. "I personally knew how Vijayakanth was helpful to the BJP when we allied with Tamil Nadu in 2014. He thought about the development of the state and supported PM Narendra Modi. Contrastingly, Premalatha Vijayakanth took a drastic decision even after knowing the situation of the state. We feel that she may fail to think about the welfare of the state, and it will never be beneficial to the DMDK," she said.