Seeman in Karaikudi; NTK candidates for 234 seats announced

TIRUCHY: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday announced the party’s full list of candidates contesting the upcoming state Assembly election – comprising 117 men, 116 women and one transgender person - at its state conference, ‘Maatrathai Virumbum Makkalin Manadu’ held at Alampatti Pudhur near Tiruchy.

Introducing the candidates for the 234 constituencies, Seeman announced that he would contest from Karaikudi falling under his native of Sivaganga. This will be Seeman’s third consecutive Assembly contest after fighting from Cuddalore in 2016 and Tiruvottiyur in 2021. Party organisers said the candidate list reflects gender parity and professional diversity, stressing that all the 234 are degree holders. Addressing the gathering, Seeman said the NTK was contesting alone for the fifth time, rejecting alliances and seat-sharing arrangements. Citing his party’s past poll performances, he said the NTK’s vote share had grown from around four lakh in 2011 to over 34 lakh in the 2024 parliamentary election.

On the NTK’s decision to stay outside of electoral alliances, Seeman said the party’s growth was rooted in consistent public support rather than seat-sharing deals. He contrasted this with smaller parties which “negotiate for power and money”. “Ours is not money politics, it is people’s politics,” Seeman stressed.

Further, Seeman criticised both the DMK and the AIADMK, alleging that there was little difference between them on corruption and governance.

He also attacked welfare aid disbursement, pointing to the DMK government’s monthly assistance under the Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, among others, arguing that employment generation should replace such assistance. He also complained of “rising electricity tariffs, delays in payments to government bus drivers, and dependence on neighbouring states for milk and meat supplies”.