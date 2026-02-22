Six Bangladeshis caught in Tiruppur for links to Kashmir poster case

TIRUPPUR: A Special Cell of the Delhi Police has secured six Bangladeshi youths who were staying in Tiruppur illegally. They were allegedly in contact with two people arrested in Delhi early this month for pasting posters in support of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
The six suspects were identified as Mijanur Rahman, Mohammed Shafat, Umar, Mohammed Liton, Mohammed Zahid and Mohammed Ujjal.
On February 8 posters with slogans in support of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue were found pasted in Delhi. They also featured slogans in support of Gaza, say sources in the central and state intelligence agencies.
The special cell police examined the contacts on the cell phones of two people arrested on this matter and found six people, including Mijanur Rahman and Mohammed Shafat, were in contact with them.
The police then located their locations in Tiruppur using their contact numbers.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police, which arrived in Tiruppur on Friday, secured the six of them in different areas: two were secured from Uthukuli and three from Palladam and one from Thirumurugan Poondi.
The Delhi Police detained them at the Tiruppur North Police Station on Friday night for security reasons and took them to Delhi on Saturday after obtaining a transit warrant from the court here.
Inquiry revealed that all six of them were Bangladeshis and had entered India illegally. At present, they were working as wage labourers in different parts of Tiruppur.
Allegedly eight cell phones and 16 SIM cards and fake Aadhaar cards have also been seized from them.
Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S Rajendra, said, "The Delhi Police has secured them in connection with the posters. Their involvement in this incident will only be known after the inquiry. Moreover, the Delhi Police did not reveal to us the full details of that case. They asked us for protection, and we provided it. But it was revealed that they were Bangladeshis and had Aadhaar cards."
On whether the were involved in the recent Delhi blast case, the Commissioner said: "If there is such a thing, intelligence agencies would have already gathered here."
Further, the CoP said, "Serious steps are underway to identify Bangladeshis who have illegally entered Tiruppur. A recent amendment to a law suggests handing them over to the country's government instead of arresting them. Therefore, we are currently securing those who have come illegally and handing them over to the Bangladesh government through the Border Security Force (BSF). After the new amendment, we have so far handed over 15 people in this regard from Tiruppur."