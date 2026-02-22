Ticket fare for Nilgiri Mountain Railway trains goes up by 5 per cent

COIMBATORE: Passengers travelling on the historic Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will have to pay slightly higher fares as the Southern Railway has revised them by 5% from Saturday (February 21).
The fare revision applies only to the base fare of regular trains operating in the section. Reservation charges, surcharges and other additional fees will remain unchanged.
GST will continue to be collected as applicable.
The Mettupalayam to Coonoor second-class ticket will now cost Rs 200, a rise of Rs 10. The new Coonoor to Ooty second-class fare is Rs 160, an increase of Rs 10.
The modest increase in base fare is expected to help offset the growing revenue gap while maintaining services on the scenic mountain route.
Officials clarified that tickets already issued at the old rates will remain valid, and passengers will not have to pay any additional difference. Only tickets booked on or after February 21 will be issued at the revised fare. The fares of special trains and charter services remain unchanged, the release added.
Around eight regular trips are operated daily.
At present, three types of train services operate on the route, including regular passenger services, special trains run during summer vacations, weekends and festival seasons, and charter special trains hired for private events such as weddings, family gatherings and corporate programmes.
Railway officials said the revision became necessary as operating costs have risen sharply over the past few years. Haulage charges between Mettupalayam and Coonoor alone have increased by over 200%. In addition, maintenance expenses and staff-related costs have also gone up significantly. However, ticket fares for regular services had remained unchanged since February 18, 2020.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, one of India's most iconic hill railways, began operations in 1899 and continues to be a major attraction for tourists visiting the Nilgiris. In recognition of its heritage value, UNESCO included it in the list of World Heritage Sites in 2005 as part of the "Mountain Railways of India".
Revised fares
(From & To) | 2S (Old rate) | 2S (New rate) || FC (Old rate) | FC (New rate)
Mettupalayam to Coonoor || Rs 190 | Rs 200 || Rs 440 | Rs 465
Coonoor to Ooty | Rs 150 | Rs 160 || Rs 345 | Rs 365
Mettupalayam to Ooty || Rs 295 | Rs 310 || Rs 600 | Rs 630
*All ticket costs including Reservation & GST rates