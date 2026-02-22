Ticket fare for Nilgiri Mountain Railway trains goes up by 5 per cent

COIMBATORE: Passengers travelling on the historic Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) will have to pay slightly higher fares as the Southern Railway has revised them by 5% from Saturday (February 21).

The fare revision applies only to the base fare of regular trains operating in the section. Reservation charges, surcharges and other additional fees will remain unchanged.

GST will continue to be collected as applicable.

The Mettupalayam to Coonoor second-class ticket will now cost Rs 200, a rise of Rs 10. The new Coonoor to Ooty second-class fare is Rs 160, an increase of Rs 10.

The modest increase in base fare is expected to help offset the growing revenue gap while maintaining services on the scenic mountain route.

Officials clarified that tickets already issued at the old rates will remain valid, and passengers will not have to pay any additional difference. Only tickets booked on or after February 21 will be issued at the revised fare. The fares of special trains and charter services remain unchanged, the release added.