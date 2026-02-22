TN identifies two priority road corridors to link Parandur Greenfield Airport with Chennai, industrial belts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has begun preparatory works to firm up road connectivity to the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport by identifying two priority corridors to link the new aviation hub with Chennai and key industrial belts, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.
The first project involves the widening of the existing Pallur-Sogandi Road, a major district road, over a total length of 23.8 km. The corridor is proposed to be developed with a 60-metre right of way, including a 9.2-km rerouted stretch skirting the boundary of the proposed airport.
Officials have suggested a four-lane carriageway with service roads on either side, with some flexibility on the rerouted portion to reduce land requirements. Additionally, a section of State Highway 58 (Sadras to Tiruttani) between the expressway interchange and the Pallur-Sogandi Road is also proposed to be widened to handle the anticipated spike in traffic volume.
The second corridor is a new greenfield link from the Oragadam-Cheyyar Industrial Corridor (OCIC) to the airport, aimed at providing direct access from south Chennai and the GST Road. The 30.7-km route would run from Singaperumal Koil to Parandur via SH 58, the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and the Mannivakkam-OCIC stretch.
‘Industries dept funding DPR for Parandur roads’
The proposal envisages a four-lane carriageway with grade-separated entry and exit ramps at key intersections. It is learnt that the state has examined three connectivity options, of which two are being taken forward. A third proposal — linking the Pallur-Sogandi Road junction on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to NH 48 — has been shelved for the moment. Land acquisition norms are expected to vary along the corridor, with a 45-metre right of way proposed up to Neeralur on NH 48 and 30 metres beyond that point till the airport entry. The proposals are to be placed before the chief secretary for appraisal.
Officials have recommended that Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for both corridors be taken up immediately, with the industries department funding the DPR preparation and land acquisition, sources said.