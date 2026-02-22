TN identifies two priority road corridors to link Parandur Greenfield Airport with Chennai, industrial belts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has begun preparatory works to firm up road connectivity to the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport by identifying two priority corridors to link the new aviation hub with Chennai and key industrial belts, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

The first project involves the widening of the existing Pallur-Sogandi Road, a major district road, over a total length of 23.8 km. The corridor is proposed to be developed with a 60-metre right of way, including a 9.2-km rerouted stretch skirting the boundary of the proposed airport.

Officials have suggested a four-lane carriageway with service roads on either side, with some flexibility on the rerouted portion to reduce land requirements. Additionally, a section of State Highway 58 (Sadras to Tiruttani) between the expressway interchange and the Pallur-Sogandi Road is also proposed to be widened to handle the anticipated spike in traffic volume.

The second corridor is a new greenfield link from the Oragadam-Cheyyar Industrial Corridor (OCIC) to the airport, aimed at providing direct access from south Chennai and the GST Road. The 30.7-km route would run from Singaperumal Koil to Parandur via SH 58, the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and the Mannivakkam-OCIC stretch.