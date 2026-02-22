Villagers in Nagapatinam's Varadharajapuram suffer as piped water supply only once in 14 days

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of Varadharajapuram from Tirumarugal Block in Nagapattinam have raised concerns over erratic water supply in the village, with locals being forced to walk at least a kilometre everyday to fetch water from Seeyathamangai panchayat overhead tank and from a hand pump, as the water supplied from the overhead tank through the pipeline reaches the village once every fortnight.

Govindaraj (70), stumbles carrying a water pot on his shoulders, walking at least a kilometre on an uneven sand road to collect it from the overhead tank. “There is no set schedule for the water supply, which is now being given to us after a two-week break. The water pressure is also very low which results in insufficiency,” said Govindaraj.

As most of the villages in Nagapattinam, Varadharajapuram, which houses roughly 30 families with almost 100 family members, lack borewell facilities as the salinity level in the groundwater is high, making the groundwater impotable.