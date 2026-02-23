12,931 temples across TN renovated at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore over five years

CHENNAI: Renovation works have been carried out in 12,931 temples across Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of over Rs 8,100 crore in the last five years, the DMK government said in a release detailing initiatives undertaken by the HR&CE department. According to the release, kumbhabhishekam has been conducted in 4,332 temples that had not undergone the ritual for decades — in some cases, for centuries. A special conservation scheme covering 352 temples that are more than 1,000 years old has also been launched, it stated.

The department has retrieved 8,107 acres of encroached temple land worth Rs 8,436 crore. In addition, lakhs of acres has been surveyed and demarcated using modern technology to prevent further encroachments.