12,931 temples across TN renovated at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore over five years

CHENNAI: Renovation works have been carried out in 12,931 temples across Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of over Rs 8,100 crore in the last five years, the DMK government said in a release detailing initiatives undertaken by the HR&CE department. According to the release, kumbhabhishekam has been conducted in 4,332 temples that had not undergone the ritual for decades — in some cases, for centuries. A special conservation scheme covering 352 temples that are more than 1,000 years old has also been launched, it stated.
The department has retrieved 8,107 acres of encroached temple land worth Rs 8,436 crore. In addition, lakhs of acres has been surveyed and demarcated using modern technology to prevent further encroachments.
Financial assistance for renovation has been enhanced for 5,000 temples located in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations and for another 5,000 rural temples, the release said. Master plans worth Rs 1,770 crore are under implementation at major shrines, including the Palani Murugan Temple and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Infrastructure upgrades such as rope cars, lifts and coastal protection works have also been taken up.
The release further stated that welfare measures for devotees include expansion of the Annadhanam scheme benefiting crores annually, free pilgrimage for senior citizens and enhanced subsidies for spiritual tours. Over 1,074 kg of unused temple gold has been monetised through the State Bank of India, generating recurring income.