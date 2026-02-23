Activist flags absence of asset register at Chidambaram hospital

CUDDALORE: The Chief Medical Officer of the Chidambaram Government Kamaraj Hospital has stated under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that the hospital’s asset register is not being maintained.

CS Sibi Chakravarthy, a social activist and lawyer from Chidambaram, had filed an RTI application seeking details of the hospital’s assets. In response, the Chief Medical Officer informed him that the asset register was not being maintained.

Following the reply, Chakravarthy wrote to the state health minister and the director of the health department, raising concerns over the issue.