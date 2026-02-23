Activist flags absence of asset register at Chidambaram hospital

CUDDALORE: The Chief Medical Officer of the Chidambaram Government Kamaraj Hospital has stated under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that the hospital’s asset register is not being maintained.
CS Sibi Chakravarthy, a social activist and lawyer from Chidambaram, had filed an RTI application seeking details of the hospital’s assets. In response, the Chief Medical Officer informed him that the asset register was not being maintained.
Following the reply, Chakravarthy wrote to the state health minister and the director of the health department, raising concerns over the issue.
In his letter, he said the asset register, an important official record, was not being maintained at the hospital.
He pointed out that the facility is the second-largest government hospital in Cuddalore district after the government headquarters hospital. Despite this, he said, the asset register was not being maintained, as confirmed in the RTI response.
Chakravarthy further stated that failure to maintain the register could pose a risk of loss or theft of equipment, immovable property and electronic devices worth several crores of rupees.
He urged the authorities to conduct a proper inquiry and take appropriate action.