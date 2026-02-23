After SIR, TN voter count drops to 5.67 crore; around 74 lakh names removed from pre-revision list

CHENNAI: After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Tamil Nadu’s total voter count now stands at 5.67 crore, a drop of around 74 lakh voters or 11.5% from the 6.41 crore listed before the exercise began on October 27, 2025.

When the draft rolls were published on December 19, following the enumeration period of the SIR, 97.34 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that after the claims and objections period concluded on January 30, 2026, 27.53 lakh voters were added to the rolls while 4.23 lakh names were deleted.

Patnaik added that, except for around 2,000 names, the voters marked for “mapping issues, ” about 13 lakh in total, have been included in the final rolls. Likewise, the majority of the 1.58 crore voters flagged for “logical discrepancies” have also been retained.

Patnaik said that, except for around 2,000 names, the names of roughly 13 lakh voters who had been issued notices for ‘mapping issues’ have been included in the final electoral rolls. She added that the majority of the roughly 1.58 crore voters marked for “logical discrepancies” have also been retained.

Of the 5.67 crore voters, 2.77 crore are men and 2.89 crore are women, with 12.51 lakh voters aged 18-19 years. The rolls also include 4.63 lakh PwD voters and 3.99 lakh voters above 85 years of age.

Among constituencies, Sholinganallur has the highest number of voters at 5.36 lakh, while Harbour has the fewest at 1.16 lakh.

Patnaik said the continuous updation of electoral rolls is ongoing, and eligible voters can submit Form 6 to enroll themselves.