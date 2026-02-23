Annamalai University holds awareness programme on sexual harassment

CUDDALORE: The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Annamalai University organised an awareness programme on the prevention of sexual harassment for first-year students of the Faculty of Engineering.

The programme aimed to sensitise students to the importance of maintaining dignity, mutual respect and gender sensitivity within the academic environment, and to create awareness about legal safeguards and grievance redressal mechanisms available on campus.

Varsha Chandrasekhar, advocate at the Madras High Court, attended as chief guest. The event was presided over by TS Subashini, presiding officer of the ICC.