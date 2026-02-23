Arrest of six Bangla natives: Opposition hits out at DMK govt

TIRUPPUR: The recent arrest of six Bangladeshis in Tiruppur by the Delhi Police for alleged links to Kashmir poster case has triggered a political debate, with opposition parties targeting the state government on law & order and public safety.

While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised questions about security in the state, the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has decided to approach the district administration and the police to address the issue of migrant workers.

Palaniswami, in a social media post, said, “The Stalin-model DMK government has disrupted law and order in TN, going beyond murder and robbery to the point of terrorist attacks. What was the DMK government’s ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) doing until the Delhi Police arrived and arrested them? There is a fear among the people that if the DMK regime continues, it will lead to another blast incident like the one in Coimbatore in 1998. Therefore, to restore peace in TN, this DMK rule must end.”