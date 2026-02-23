Chennai youth rally for green agenda ahead of state Assembly elections

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, hundreds of young people from Chennai gathered for ‘Democratic 2026,’ a two-day youth-led forum organised by Chennai Climate Action Group, Suvar, CFA, Vyasai Thozhargal and others at The Corner Company, Alwarpet. Participants said the city faces a deepening ecological crisis driven by recent government projects that threaten the environment, climate resilience and public health.
NGOs highlighted pollution in the Ennore-Manali industrial belt, alleging that fly ash and industrial waste are being dumped into the Kosasthalaiyar creek, harming biodiversity, fishing livelihoods and residents’ health.
They also criticised proposed waste-to-energy incineration projects as “false” climate solutions. “Burning waste is not climate action. It only shifts pollution from landfills to already burdened communities,” they said. Residents from Kodungaiyur, Ennore and Manali shared concerns about health impacts from landfills and industries.
Speakers opposed the proposed Parandur airport and the Mamallan Reservoir project, citing threats to water bodies and wetlands.
Participants demanded a moratorium on industrial expansion in Ennore-Manali, job regularisation for sanitary workers, and vowed to vote for parties prioritising air, water, soil and public health.