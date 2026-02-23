Chennai youth rally for green agenda ahead of state Assembly elections

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, hundreds of young people from Chennai gathered for ‘Democratic 2026,’ a two-day youth-led forum organised by Chennai Climate Action Group, Suvar, CFA, Vyasai Thozhargal and others at The Corner Company, Alwarpet. Participants said the city faces a deepening ecological crisis driven by recent government projects that threaten the environment, climate resilience and public health.

NGOs highlighted pollution in the Ennore-Manali industrial belt, alleging that fly ash and industrial waste are being dumped into the Kosasthalaiyar creek, harming biodiversity, fishing livelihoods and residents’ health.