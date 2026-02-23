Collector reviews Green TN Mission targets in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: A district-level review meeting on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, district climate change initiatives, the Green Schools Programme, Fire Safety Awareness Week and nature camps was held at the collectorate in Kallakurichi on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Collector MS Prasanth.
Addressing officials, Prasanth said the state forest department had been implementing various schemes across the district, and the review focused on targets set for 2025–2026.
Detailed discussions were held on sapling plantation and geo-tagging works, allocated targets, progress achieved and challenges faced in implementation.
The meeting also deliberated on fixing the overall district target for 2026–2027 and the provisional allocation of targets department-wise. Activities under Green Schools Phase IA were reviewed, including finalisation of department-wise budgets, execution of projects and completion within stipulated timelines.
Officials were directed to organise 20 nature camps before March 31, with clear allocation of responsibilities. The collector also reviewed proposals for establishing plastic-free check posts. Instructions were issued regarding the requirement of colour-coded waste bins and deployment of eco-watchers at toll gates and forest check posts for the collection of plastic waste.
Emphasising coordinated efforts, the collector instructed all departments to ensure timely achievement of targets.
District Forest Officer Priyadharshini and other departmental officials participated in the meeting.