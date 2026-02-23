Collector reviews Green TN Mission targets in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: A district-level review meeting on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, district climate change initiatives, the Green Schools Programme, Fire Safety Awareness Week and nature camps was held at the collectorate in Kallakurichi on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Collector MS Prasanth.

Addressing officials, Prasanth said the state forest department had been implementing various schemes across the district, and the review focused on targets set for 2025–2026.

Detailed discussions were held on sapling plantation and geo-tagging works, allocated targets, progress achieved and challenges faced in implementation.