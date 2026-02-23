DMK and NDA bloc cadres hit the ground running in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Neither the Secular Progressive Alliance nor the National Democratic Alliance has finalised seat-sharing arrangement, but cadres of both alliances are active on the streets in Tiruchy, distributing pamphlets. holding street-corner speeches and small-group meetings. DMK cadres are holding constituency-level outreach meetings in areas such as Srirangam, engaging social organisations, business representatives, local social media influencers to highlight government achievements while collecting local demands.
The party is also organising public meetings under “Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyadhu” campaign. Addressing cadres on Saturday, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said MK Stalin must continue as CM to ensure continuation of welfare schemes. On the other hand, AIADMK has moved into agitation mode, highlighting law and order concerns, price hike, taxes and rising household expenses. Since February 3, AIADMK cadres have been engaged in door-to-door campaign “Vidiyal Aatchi, Ungal Veettu Bill-le Saatchi”.
AIADMK Tiruchy urban district secretary J Srinivasan said thousands of pamphlets were distributed in the city till February 20, under the supervision of newly appointed ward-level representatives in their first organisational assignment. Srinivasan said cadres are highlighting allegations levelled against DMK strong man K N Nehru.
“We are explaining to residents how complaints of corruption have emerged in portfolios handled by Nehru, and why the government must be held accountable,” he said. The BJP too has intensified its outreach. Cadres of the SC Wing staged a protest on Wednesday alleging misuse of Central SC/ST funds, followed by a Youth Wing protest on Saturday against drug abuse. Cadres of AIADMK, AMMK and other alliance partners participated in the protests.
On Sunday, the BJP conducted street-corner campaigns at over 25 rural locations in Tiruchy under the slogan “Naalai Namadhe, Tamil Nadu Namadhe”. BJP Tiruchy urban district secretary Ondimuthu said the efforts were aimed at highlighting what the party calls the DMK’s failed promises. A BJP functionary in Srirangam said cadres were asking crowds to “pick a number” while citing figures from the DMK’s 2021 manifesto, claiming that of 505 promises made, only 160 had been implemented, with 345 still pending.
BJP rural district secretary Anjanenjan said the activities reflect an early organisational drill before the focus shifts to broader voter outreach once the Election Commission announces the election dates, adding the street campaigns and protests were helping align alliance cadres at the grassroots level.