DMK and NDA bloc cadres hit the ground running in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Neither the Secular Progressive Alliance nor the National Democratic Alliance has finalised seat-sharing arrangement, but cadres of both alliances are active on the streets in Tiruchy, distributing pamphlets. holding street-corner speeches and small-group meetings. DMK cadres are holding constituency-level outreach meetings in areas such as Srirangam, engaging social organisations, business representatives, local social media influencers to highlight government achievements while collecting local demands.

The party is also organising public meetings under “Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyadhu” campaign. Addressing cadres on Saturday, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said MK Stalin must continue as CM to ensure continuation of welfare schemes. On the other hand, AIADMK has moved into agitation mode, highlighting law and order concerns, price hike, taxes and rising household expenses. Since February 3, AIADMK cadres have been engaged in door-to-door campaign “Vidiyal Aatchi, Ungal Veettu Bill-le Saatchi”.

AIADMK Tiruchy urban district secretary J Srinivasan said thousands of pamphlets were distributed in the city till February 20, under the supervision of newly appointed ward-level representatives in their first organisational assignment. Srinivasan said cadres are highlighting allegations levelled against DMK strong man K N Nehru.