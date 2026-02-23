Encroachments persist on hundreds of acres of temple land for decades

TENKASI: For decades, a significant portion of the 707-acre Vasudevanallur Chinthamaninathar Temple land, spread across four revenue villages, has been allegedly in the hands of "encroachers", including politically influential persons, according to officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and revenue departments.

On February 6, HR&CE Joint Director (Thoothukudi) M Anbumani wrote a letter to Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore, in response to a petition submitted by social activist T Suresh seeking the recovery of encroached land. According to the letter, accessed by TNIE, more than 20 people have been identified as "encroachers" on land parcels located in Vasudevanallur, Naranapuram I, Naranapuram II, and Subramaniyapuram revenue villages. An HR&CE official, on condition of anonymity, said, "The temple leased its land in the 1970s and 1980s to farmers solely for cultivation. However, the 'encroachers' later acquired the land by offering them money, which is illegal, without proper registration. Many of those farmers have died, and even their legal heirs cannot possess the land now."

In the letter, the joint director also identified a politically influential person, who is running educational institutions in Vasudevanallur, as an "encroacher". A private sugar and chemical mill has allegedly encroached upon farmland in four survey numbers in Naranapuram II revenue village. Anbumani also stated that the Industrial Training Institute of the mill has encroached upon a parcel of land by constructing a compound wall and that another parcel was being used to dump chemical waste from the facility.