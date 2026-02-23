EPS dares Stalin to give CM post to long-time party cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday challenged DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin to promise that the posts of CM and DMK president would be made available to long-serving party functionaries on merit. He alleged that Stalin was seeking to entrench dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu by elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin to the post of deputy CM. Palaniswami further said the upcoming Assembly elections will provide an opportunity to end what he described as dynastic rule in the state.

Palaniswami posed this challenge to Stalin at a public meeting in Padiyanallur, in the Madhavaram Assembly constituency, as part of his statewide tour.

“In the past, monarchs ruled kingdoms and passed the crown to their sons. Stalin is attempting to replicate that model in TN. M Karunanidhi served as CM; thereafter, his son, M K Stalin, became both DMK president and CM. Now, Udhayanidhi Stalin is being elevated step-by-step and appointed deputy CM solely because he was born into the Karunanidhi family,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader also charged that those who have devoted decades of service to the DMK have been sidelined. “Take, for instance, a veteran leader like Duraimurugan. He has served the party for many years but was not given the deputy CM post because he does not belong to the Karunanidhi family,” Palaniswami said and added that, contrary to this scenario, in the AIADMK, those who work for the party will reach the top.

Later, speaking at another public meeting at the Ponneri Assembly constituency, he reiterated the party’s 10 election promises. Palaniswami said that at present, Rs 8,000 is being provided as relief to fishers during the fishing ban. “Once the AIADMK comes to power, this amount will be increased to Rs 12,000,” he announced.