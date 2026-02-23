Inner Wheel Club sets up cricket nets at Periyar Arts College in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The Inner Wheel Club of Cuddalore, District 298, has constructed concrete AstroTurf cricket nets at a cost of over Rs 2 lakh for students of Periyar Arts College, Cuddalore.

According to a press statement, the project was undertaken to mark the club’s Golden Jubilee year. The work began in November 2025 and was completed in the first week of February 2026.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of the college Principal, Rajendiran, heads of departments, members of the Sports Advisory Committee, faculty members, administrative staff and students.

Among those present were K Geetha, Head of the Department of Computer Science; Santhi Ramakrishnan, Head of the Department of Economics; and Sports Advisory Committee members M Paul Arokiadass Jerald, S Premakumari and Gnanavel.

Inner Wheel District 298 Chairman Padmini Kabalimurthy, president Subasri Shalini, Secretary Shalini, Treasurer Amuthavalli, vice-president Geetha, Auditor Catherine and former district presidents Kalaiarasi, Emelda and Sridevi participated in the inauguration.

Directors of Physical Education Kumanan and Marimuthu coordinated the event.