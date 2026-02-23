LJK aims to make Pondy 'like Singapore' in 20 years, says party chief

PUDUCHERRY: The founder-president of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, Jose Charles Martin, on Saturday said the party aims to transform Puducherry into a model region like Singapore within 20 years.

He was addressing a conference titled ‘Thaimozhi Magathuvam’, organised by the party in Puducherry on Saturday evening to mark International Mother Language Day.

Presiding over the event, Martin said the conference was intended to underline the importance of the mother tongue. “One’s mother tongue is a matter of pride, and every language deserves respect,” he said.

He said the Chera, Chola, Pandya and Pallava rulers had safeguarded the identity and traditions of Tamil, and alleged that Indian languages were suppressed during British rule. “Many of our forefathers sacrificed their lives to protect our language. This conference is also being held in remembrance of them,” he said.

Martin alleged that the DMK and the INC were playing a dual role on the language issue and referred to developments in Sri Lanka in this context.

He said the party regards Thiruvalluvar, Subramania Bharati, Bharathidasan, Subhas Chandra Bose, K Kamaraj, APJ Abdul Kalam, Anjalai Ammal, Velu Nachiyar, V Subbiah, John Pennycuick and M Singaravelar as its ideological leaders.