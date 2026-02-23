Madras High Court orders authorisation committee to grant permission for student to have kidney transplant

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered the Authorisation Committee of the Tamil Nadu Health Department for organ transplantation to grant permission within three weeks for a college student suffering from renal issues to have kidney transplant.

Justice PT Asha passed the orders recently on the petition filed by B Shyam, of Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, pursuing third year in law graduation at a private university in Chennai.

The student has been suffering from kidney disease stage-V. Since the doctors of a private hospital in Chennai advised him to go for kidney transplant, his parents searched for a suitable donor within the family but could not find matches. However, a distant relative R Selvam, of Tada in Andhra Pradesh, came forward on his own to donate a kidney.

They both submitted an application with the Authorisation Committee on November 22, 2025 under form-II of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014 with required documents.