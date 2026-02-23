'Make Computer Science subject for BEO exam'

COIMBATORE: Graduates who have completed BEd Computer Science have requested the School Education Department to include Computer Science as an eligible subject for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

They pointed out that while other subjects taught in school are eligible for the BEO exam, Computer Science is the only one missing. They said that this denies opportunities to candidates with a BEd and negatively affects their careers.

M Monisha, a Computer Science graduate from Coimbatore, told TNIE that only those who have completed a BEd alongside their undergraduate degree can apply for the BEO post, which is a supervisory role within the School Education Department.

She pointed out that while the Tamil Nadu government offers a BEd in Computer Science programme in colleges, it has not included Computer Science as an eligible subject for the BEO post and this is also discrimination.