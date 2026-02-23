Man dies after tractor’s brake fails and plunges into 100-foot deep well in Salem

SALEM: A 54-year-old man fell into a well along with the tractor he was driving after it lost control near Narasothipatti in Salem. He was recovered dead after a seven-hour rescue operation on Sunday.

The deceased, Venkatesan of Ashok Nagar in Narasothipatti, owned a grill workshop in Kuranguchavadi and also engages in farming.

Police said Venkatesan had gone to his farmland on Sunday afternoon carrying hollow bricks in his own tractor to set up a small platform inside the well for installing a motor pump. While approaching the well, the tractor suffered a brake failure. As a result, the vehicle went out of control and headed towards the well before toppling headlong into it. The well is 100 feet deep and had over 20 feet of water.