National Conference at JIPMER highlights multidisciplinary advances in endometrial cancer care

PUDUCHERRY: The growing importance of multidisciplinary cancer care in tertiary referral centres was the focus of addresses at the Conference on Endometrial Cancers 2026, organised by the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, on Saturday.
Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, Medical Superintendent, JIPMER, underscored that multidisciplinary tumour boards and coordinated institutional protocols are essential to ensure comprehensive and equitable cancer care. The conference, held under the theme ‘Integrating Multidisciplinary Approaches in Endometrial Cancers,’ brought together leading experts from India and abroad to deliberate collaborative, evidence-based strategies to improve the outcomes in endometrial cancer – one of the fastest-evolving gynaecological malignancies.
The conference featured an international virtual lecture by Dr Peter Hoskin, Professor of Clinical Oncology at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, United Kingdom. National faculty from premier institutions, including the Tata Memorial Hospital, Christian Medical College, Regional Cancer Centre and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, participated in the deliberations.
Scientific sessions addressed risk stratification, advances in imaging, molecular and clinicopathological classification, surgical innovations, radiation therapy evidence, including landmark trials, brachytherapy techniques, and management of advanced, recurrent and metastatic disease.