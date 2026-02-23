NCERT, Auroville discuss integrating education into national framework

VILLUPURAM: Officials of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and representatives of Auroville have initiated discussions on collaborating to integrate Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy of Integral Education into the national education framework.

The meeting was led by Sushil Kumar Tiwari of NCERT’s Department of Teacher Education and SAIIER Executive Auraven.

According to a statement from the Auroville Foundation, Auraven outlined the educational framework of the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER), which oversees Auroville’s schools and has implemented the ‘Free Progress’ system for nearly five decades.

The SAIIER team said Integral Education addresses five aspects of human development — physical, vital, mental, psychic and spiritual — and added that the model aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

A key focus of the discussion was the ‘Triple Challenge’ framework for students in Classes 9 to 12. The programme proposes replacing board examinations with personal challenges in physical fitness, socio-emotional learning and mental research.