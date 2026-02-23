No staff, Tamil course at Anna university in limbo

“We have not had even one Tamil class this semester. Internal exams are starting, and we don’t know what to study or how to prepare,” said a first-year engineering student of a constituent college in Madurai. “It is not just Tamil. Other subjects like Re-Engineering for Innovation and Life Skills for Engineers have also not been taught. We feel completely lost. We will struggle to write the examination without having attended proper classes,” said another student.

Faculty members, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that repeated representations have been made to the administration seeking clarity on the renewal of contracts. However, no formal communication has been issued so far regarding fresh appointments or interim arrangements.

“By not renewing our contracts, the university is playing with the future of students,” said one of the affected teachers. “We were handling important foundation courses. The students are the ones suffering.”

Meanwhile, the university administration has maintained that there is no broader faculty shortage. Anna University registrar V Kumaresan stated that the university had recently recruited over 200 faculty members and therefore does not have a general need for the temporary teachers.

However, he acknowledged the immediate concern over the Tamil credit course and said the issue would be addressed. “By Monday, we will resolve the Tamil subject issue by reappointing some temporary teachers,” he said.