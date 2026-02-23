No tactile pathways, ramps: Public buildings out of bounds for PwDs

MADURAI: Ramps, handrails, tactile pathways, and braille signage -- basic accessibility features designed to remove barriers for people with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities -- are completely lacking or inadequate at several government offices and public facilities in the city, including the collectorate, corporation office, and bus stands, posing an everyday challenge for persons with disabilities (PwDs) to individually navigate the public spaces.

A person with visual impairments told TNIE that it is difficult for her to step outside of the house to get anything. "Kalaignar Centenary Library is one of the few public buildings that has proper facilities like tactile tiles and Braille pathways," she said.

Renuga, a person with disability, claimed that the PwD toilets at the Mattuthavani Bus Stand are often kept locked. "There are also no such facilities at the Race Course ground, Aavin Head Office, and Slum Clearance Board offices," she said. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandates that all public and private places be made accessible, she said, urging the district administration to take a special initiative to conduct inspections and ensure that accessibility measures are in place.