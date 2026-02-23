Over 75 CCMC school students likely to qualify for NMMS scholarship

COIMBATORE: More than 75 students studying in schools run by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are expected to qualify for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) for the 2025-26 academic year, reflecting a notable improvement in academic performance among corporation school students.

The corporation currently administers 148 educational institutions across the city, including 17 higher secondary schools, 10 high schools, 37 middle schools, 83 primary schools and one special school. The civic body's education department has been taking several initiatives to enhance the academic abilities of students and motivate them to take part in competitive examinations.

As part of these efforts, special coaching programmes were organised for Class 8 students preparing for the NMMS examination. Skilled trainers were engaged to help students strengthen their aptitude, reasoning ability and subject knowledge, enabling them to approach the examination with greater confidence.

The scholarship scheme aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections studying in government and government-aided schools. To be eligible, the annual family income of the student must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh and the student should have secured at least 55 percent marks in the Class 7 annual examination.