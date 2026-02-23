Salem unit leads Aavin's flagship milkshakes with 10 variants for 40 yrs

SALEM: For nearly four decades, the Salem unit of Aavin has quietly carved a niche for itself as Aavin's only dairy division producing milkshakes and flavoured milk. This has turned value-added innovation into a steady revenue engine as it leads the state in milk procurement.

The Salem union currently procures about 6.5 lakh litres of milk every day, one of the highest in Tamil Nadu. Of this, around 3.5 lakh litres are dispatched as raw milk to other cities, while 2.5 lakh litres cater to the Salem market. The remaining 50,000 litres are converted into value-added products such as milk powder, butter, ghee, curd, buttermilk, paneer, khowa and, most notably, flavoured milk and milkshakes.

What sets the Salem unit of Aavin apart is its exclusive production of milkshakes and flavoured milk for the entire state. Introduced in 1987 with just four variants- cardamom, pista, strawberry and mango - the product line has since expanded to 10 flavours. Today, chocolate, badam, strawberry and vanilla rank among the highest-selling variants and are produced in larger volumes to meet demand.

The products are manufactured at the Aseptic Packaging Station (APS) plant in Salem, where Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processing is used to ensure longer shelf life. Under this method, milk is heated to 137 degrees celsius to eliminate bacteria before being rapidly cooled. An official overseeing the plant explained that the treatment significantly reduces aflatoxin levels and enhances safety.