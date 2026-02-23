Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 12 Indian fishermen and seized their mechanised fishing boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to fisheries department officials, the boat, owned by K David of Pamban, had departed from the Pamban Fish Landing Centre on Sunday night. The vessel was intercepted by the Lankan Navy, and all 12 onboard were taken into custody.

The fishermen have been identified as Kapil Rocher, Antony, Ajith, Fransis, Johnson, Regan, Antony Ruviston, Brishban, Cleymant, Periya Karuppam, and Cerson, all residents of Pamban and surrounding villages. They have been taken to Mannar for legal proceedings.

Officials said over 150 fishing vessels had ventured into the sea from Pamban on Sunday night. Reports suggest the Lankan Navy chased away several boats fishing close to the IMBL, but managed to intercept one and detain its crew.

The Pamban Fishermen Association has urged both the state and central governments to intervene immediately and secure the release of the arrested fishermen as well as the confiscated boat.

This is the second such incident in less than two weeks. On February 19, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandabam and seized four mechanised boats on similar charges of IMBL violation.