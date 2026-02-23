‘Stalin’s real friends are bribe, corruption’: Vijay launches blistering attack on DMK

TVK founder and actor-politician Vijay on Monday launched a fresh and sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that the DMK president’s “real friends” were “bribe, corruption and eyeing political gains.”
According to a PTI report, Vijay, addressing a meeting of party functionaries, dared Stalin to publicly declare his assets and disclose his financial status prior to entering politics. Questioning the source of the chief minister’s wealth, he asked whether it was earned through hard work or accumulated after assuming power. “Can you declare it openly?” Vijay asked, adding that whenever corruption was raised, “all corrupt elements would fling mud on us”.
He said he was unconcerned by such attacks, claiming that people were well aware of his background and intent. The TVK chief also accused the DMK government of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the ruling party’s claim that it had transformed Tamil Nadu into a “superstar state”.
The ruling DMK and the chief minister have often cited the state’s double-digit economic growth of 11.19 per cent in 2024–25 under their tenure. Vijay dismissed the narrative, reiterating that Stalin’s “real friends” were corruption and political opportunism.
Referring to the Assembly elections due in April, Vijay described them as a “surprising election”, claiming that all political parties in the state were allegedly united against him. He asserted that the real contest was only between the DMK and the TVK.
Rejecting the DMK’s poll narrative that the election was a battle between “Tamil Nadu and Delhi–NDA”, Vijay said the real fight was between the people of the state and corruption, and alleged that the DMK government was “inept”. He went on to claim that the Assembly election would be “a war between Vijay and Stalin”, reiterating his description of the TVK as a “pure force” while branding the DMK as an “evil force”.
Once again dismissing the DMK’s claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a superstar state, Vijay said the state was truly “superb” during the eras of iconic leaders such as K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.
He dubbed the present dispensation a “good-for-nothing ulta model government” and alleged that Tamil Nadu had been reduced to a “super stand-up comedian-run state”. Targeting Stalin again, Vijay said he was not concerned about the chief minister’s personal life but questioned his governance. “Be what you want to be. But your governance is flawed and not required for Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.
The actor-politician further claimed that “Tamil Nadu means Vijay” and that he represented the entire state. Referring to Stalin’s earlier remark that he had no enemies in politics and that everyone was his friend, Vijay questioned why he was blamed for the Karur stampede, referring to the tragedy during a TVK rally that claimed 41 lives and left several injured.
“If we are friends, why refuse venue and permission for TVK rallies and events? You did everything and blamed us for the Karur tragedy,” he alleged.
Praising the people for what he described as “superb clarity”, Vijay said he would visit every village and personally meet the people after the TVK formed the government following what he claimed would be a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly election.
Vijay arrived to a rousing reception by party workers at Agaramcheri village near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway, where he administered a pledge to TVK members. “No one can buy us. Our vote is for the whistle. We won’t believe anyone and get deceived. We won’t deviate from our words. This is the truth,” he said, asking party workers to repeat after him.
He reiterated that the TVK stood for secularism and social justice. Vijay continued to sport his trademark white shirt and mild sandal-coloured trousers, along with his usual stubble, as he addressed supporters, PTI reported.
