‘Stalin’s real friends are bribe, corruption’: Vijay launches blistering attack on DMK

TVK founder and actor-politician Vijay on Monday launched a fresh and sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that the DMK president’s “real friends” were “bribe, corruption and eyeing political gains.”

According to a PTI report, Vijay, addressing a meeting of party functionaries, dared Stalin to publicly declare his assets and disclose his financial status prior to entering politics. Questioning the source of the chief minister’s wealth, he asked whether it was earned through hard work or accumulated after assuming power. “Can you declare it openly?” Vijay asked, adding that whenever corruption was raised, “all corrupt elements would fling mud on us”.

He said he was unconcerned by such attacks, claiming that people were well aware of his background and intent. The TVK chief also accused the DMK government of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the ruling party’s claim that it had transformed Tamil Nadu into a “superstar state”.