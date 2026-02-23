State and central govts’ cooperation is must for country’s growth: V-P

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Cooperation between central and state governments is essential for the country’s growth, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Sunday. When asked by reporters in Sivaganga about the lack of rapport between governments, Radhakrishnan said he cannot comment on political matters, but made a general observation that cooperation between governments was vital for development.

The vice president arrived in Madurai to take part in foundation stone laying ceremony for a 140-foot-tall statue of V O Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) at Amma Thidal.