State and central govts’ cooperation is must for country’s growth: V-P

The vice president arrived in Madurai to take part in foundation stone laying ceremony for a 140-foot-tall statue of V O Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) at Amma Thidal.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan laying the foundation stone for the statue of V O Chidambaram Pillai in Madurai on Sunday
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan laying the foundation stone for the statue of V O Chidambaram Pillai in Madurai on Sunday Photo | Express
MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Cooperation between central and state governments is essential for the country’s growth, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Sunday. When asked by reporters in Sivaganga about the lack of rapport between governments, Radhakrishnan said he cannot comment on political matters, but made a general observation that cooperation between governments was vital for development.

The statue is being installed by the ACS Trust. Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishnan hailed VOC as a selfless patriot who lived a life of sacrifice. BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister L Murugan also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Radhakrishnan travelled to Sivaganga and paid floral tributes to Raja Muthu Vijaya Raghunatha Sasivarna Periya Udaya Thevar at Sivaganga palace and interacted with the descendants of Rani Velu Nachiyar. In a post on X, he said her bravery and sacriwill guide the nation towards Viksit Bharat. The vice president also offered prayers at the Sowmyanarayana Perumal Temple in Thirukoshtiyur.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan
BJP state president Nainar Nagendran

