Suspect secured for woman’s murder in Erode

ERODE: THE Erode police have secured an 18-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a woman in Erode early this month.

The body of a 23-year-old woman was found in a bush near the flyover on the Rangapalayam ring road on February 10. She had been assaulted and killed with a stone. Her body was found naked and slightly decomposed. SP A Sujatha inspected the scene and formed five special teams to nab the culprits. During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim belonged to Koorapalayam in Erode. Meanwhile, the Erode Taluk police secured the youth who is from Rangampalayam under suspicion on Saturday night.

“The woman had been married to another man, but was separated and lived alone. On February 8 night, the woman had an argument with the youth. Allegedly enraged, the youth hit the woman on the head with a stone and she died on the spot. Subsequently, he fled,” police said.