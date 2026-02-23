Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears Rs 31,592 crore investment pipeline, 46 projects to create over 61,500 jobs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cabinet has approved incentives for 46 new and expansion investment projects, with a total committed outlay of Rs 31,592.39 crore, underscoring the State’s push to consolidate its position as a diversified manufacturing hub. The projects are expected to generate over 61,500 jobs, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, the Industries Minister said investments will be spread across multiple districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruppur, Salem, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi, reflecting an attempt to disperse industrial growth beyond the Chennai metropolitan region and generating jobs for the youth.

The approved proposals span sectors such as aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, renewable energy, industrial automation, defence manufacturing, and life sciences. Key projects include aircraft trainer components assembly and maintenance by Sakthi Aircraft Industry, semiconductor manufacturing by NMB-Minebea, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing by Yield Engineering Systems.

Electronics manufacturing proposals from the Dixon Group and SFO Technologies have also received clearance, alongside renewable energy storage system assembly by Vikram Solar. Other notable investments include armoured vehicle manufacturing, industrial automation equipment by Festo, aerospace components by the Aequs Group, and cooling systems manufacturing by Schneider Electric.

The slate also includes a life sciences park promoted by Bharat Biotech, construction equipment manufacturing by Caterpillar Inc., an advanced aerospace research and development centre by Boeing, and glass manufacturing by Saint-Gobain.

The minister said the projects align with Tamil Nadu’s strategy to attract high-value manufacturing while strengthening employment-intensive industrial clusters.