Three killed as car collides head-on with scooter, crashes into van in Ramnad

According to the police, a group of more than 10 relatives from Tiruppur and Sattur had travelled to Rameswaram the previous night in two vehicles, including the car. On Sunday, they performed rituals for a deceased relative at the Agni Theertham seashore and offered prayers at the temple. During their return journey, near Kunjarvalasai, a scooter ridden by a man from the opposite direction suddenly swerved to the right and onto the path of the car, resulting in a violent head-on collision. The car then crashed into an oncoming van, police said.

While Sumathi and the two-wheeler rider were killed on the spot, Felsia, who was in the co-driver seat, was trapped inside the vehicle. Sources said the locals used a crowbar to pry open the mangled remains of the vehicle and retrieved the body of Felsia after a long struggle. Mandapam police have registered a case.